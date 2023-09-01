Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADIL is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ADIL is $33.00, which is $16.12 above the current price. The public float for ADIL is 1.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADIL on September 01, 2023 was 128.63K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ADIL) stock’s latest price update

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL)’s stock price has soared by 20.66 in relation to previous closing price of 3.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 29.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-06-01 that CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, announced today that it will be presenting at the Jefferies 2023 Global Healthcare Conference being held June 7-9, 2023, at the Marriott Marquis in New York, NY.

ADIL’s Market Performance

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) has experienced a 29.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -28.49% drop in the past month, and a -34.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.21% for ADIL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.04% for ADIL’s stock, with a -41.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADIL stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ADIL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADIL in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $5 based on the research report published on October 30, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

ADIL Trading at -20.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.21%, as shares sank -28.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADIL rose by +29.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.08. In addition, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -18.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADIL

The total capital return value is set at -367.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -356.51. Equity return is now at value -289.40, with -183.90 for asset returns.

Based on Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL), the company’s capital structure generated 6.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.95. Total debt to assets is 3.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.32.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.