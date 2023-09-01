ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) has decreased by -0.98 when compared to last closing price of 24.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-05 that ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants John Kraft – SVP of Finance and Strategy Tom Warsop – President and CEO Scott Behrens – CFO Conference Call Participants Alli Heckmann – D.A. Davidson Joseph Vafi – Canaccord George Sutton – Craig-Hallum Operator Thank you for standing by.

Is It Worth Investing in ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) is 38.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACIW is 1.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) is $32.50, which is $8.22 above the current market price. The public float for ACIW is 107.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% of that float. On September 01, 2023, ACIW’s average trading volume was 563.78K shares.

ACIW’s Market Performance

ACIW’s stock has seen a 4.43% increase for the week, with a 7.39% rise in the past month and a 6.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for ACI Worldwide Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.40% for ACIW’s stock, with a 0.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ACIW Trading at 4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACIW rose by +4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.51. In addition, ACI Worldwide Inc. saw 5.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACIW starting from Guerra Deborah L, who sale 3,426 shares at the price of $23.22 back on Aug 08. After this action, Guerra Deborah L now owns 51,724 shares of ACI Worldwide Inc., valued at $79,551 using the latest closing price.

Warsop Thomas W III, the Director, President and CEO of ACI Worldwide Inc., purchase 3,333 shares at $24.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Warsop Thomas W III is holding 178,307 shares at $80,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACIW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.55 for the present operating margin

+42.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACI Worldwide Inc. stands at +10.00. The total capital return value is set at 8.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.23. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW), the company’s capital structure generated 97.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.25. Total debt to assets is 36.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.