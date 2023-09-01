A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) has seen a 5.38% increase in the past week, with a -0.12% drop in the past month, and a 12.26% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for AOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.05% for AOS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) Right Now?

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AOS is at 1.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AOS is $75.63, which is $3.12 above the current market price. The public float for AOS is 123.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.58% of that float. The average trading volume for AOS on September 01, 2023 was 961.71K shares.

AOS) stock’s latest price update

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS)’s stock price has soared by 0.28 in relation to previous closing price of 72.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-28 that Improving supply chains and strong demand for commercial and residential water heaters are expected to aid A. O. Smith (AOS).

AOS Trading at 0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AOS rose by +5.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.05. In addition, A. O. Smith Corporation saw 26.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AOS starting from Wheeler Kevin J., who sale 12,917 shares at the price of $69.09 back on Aug 25. After this action, Wheeler Kevin J. now owns 71,463 shares of A. O. Smith Corporation, valued at $892,390 using the latest closing price.

WOLF IDELLE K, the Director of A. O. Smith Corporation, sale 1,142 shares at $72.77 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that WOLF IDELLE K is holding 50,222 shares at $83,103 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.44 for the present operating margin

+35.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for A. O. Smith Corporation stands at +6.28. The total capital return value is set at 31.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.36. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS), the company’s capital structure generated 21.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.74. Total debt to assets is 11.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.