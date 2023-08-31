Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.14 in comparison to its previous close of 1.32, however, the company has experienced a 0.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-14 that In a stunning turn of the tables, beleaguered cannabinoid therapeutics developer Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE ) skyrocketed on Monday following an announcement early this morning of a buyout. Specifically, Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ: HRMY ) — which focuses on innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases — will acquire Zynerba.

Is It Worth Investing in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZYNE is 1.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) is $1.25, which is -$0.07 below the current market price. The public float for ZYNE is 50.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. On August 31, 2023, ZYNE’s average trading volume was 725.70K shares.

ZYNE’s Market Performance

ZYNE stock saw an increase of 0.14% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 258.43% and a quarterly increase of 309.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.39% for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 35.81% for ZYNE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 160.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZYNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZYNE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ZYNE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZYNE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on December 21, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

ZYNE Trading at 121.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZYNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +277.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +302.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZYNE rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0222. In addition, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 149.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZYNE starting from KISNER DANIEL L, who sale 115 shares at the price of $0.35 back on Jun 14. After this action, KISNER DANIEL L now owns 75,778 shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $40 using the latest closing price.

MOCH KENNETH I, the Director of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 115 shares at $0.35 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that MOCH KENNETH I is holding 75,778 shares at $40 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZYNE

The total capital return value is set at -59.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.58. Equity return is now at value -90.00, with -72.60 for asset returns.

Based on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.72. Total debt to assets is 0.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.26.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.