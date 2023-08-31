ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) has decreased by -7.08 when compared to last closing price of 16.39.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-09 that The company posted a sharp sales decline for the Q2 period. ZipRecruiter remains profitable, but growth rates might still worsen from here.

Is It Worth Investing in ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) Right Now?

ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ZIP is at 1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ZIP is $16.75, which is $1.52 above the current market price. The public float for ZIP is 70.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.46% of that float. The average trading volume for ZIP on August 31, 2023 was 486.99K shares.

ZIP’s Market Performance

ZIP’s stock has seen a -5.70% decrease for the week, with a -14.63% drop in the past month and a -3.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.88% for ZipRecruiter Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.92% for ZIP’s stock, with a -11.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIP stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ZIP by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for ZIP in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $18 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZIP Trading at -12.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares sank -14.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIP fell by -5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.41. In addition, ZipRecruiter Inc. saw -7.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZIP starting from Bartolome Lora, who sale 910 shares at the price of $16.59 back on Aug 15. After this action, Bartolome Lora now owns 10,164 shares of ZipRecruiter Inc., valued at $15,097 using the latest closing price.

SHIMANOVSKY BORIS F., the EVP & Chief Technology Officer of ZipRecruiter Inc., sale 8,793 shares at $18.23 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that SHIMANOVSKY BORIS F. is holding 156,807 shares at $160,281 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.75 for the present operating margin

+90.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZipRecruiter Inc. stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 22.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.69. Equity return is now at value 179.60, with 8.40 for asset returns.

Based on ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP), the company’s capital structure generated 1,956.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.14. Total debt to assets is 78.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,937.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.