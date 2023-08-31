WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) has increased by 16.41 when compared to last closing price of 1.28.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 30.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-08-30 that Marijuana stock investors are consistently on watch for a rise in trading. The cannabis sector is an area of the stock market with more volatile trading than others. What this means is that without warning the way a stock trades can change. Now this can be both positive and negative depending on who you are and how you feel about the legal cannabis market. Like any other stock, you want to find the lowest price point to take up a position.

Is It Worth Investing in WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) by analysts is $2.10, which is $0.61 above the current market price. The public float for MAPS is 80.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.30% of that float. On August 31, 2023, the average trading volume of MAPS was 529.12K shares.

MAPS’s Market Performance

The stock of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) has seen a 30.70% increase in the past week, with a 26.27% rise in the past month, and a 46.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.71% for MAPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.19% for MAPS’s stock, with a 48.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAPS stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for MAPS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MAPS in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $2 based on the research report published on November 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MAPS Trading at 47.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.49%, as shares surge +30.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAPS rose by +30.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1532. In addition, WM Technology Inc. saw 47.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAPS starting from McMinn Randa, who sale 53,916 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Aug 16. After this action, McMinn Randa now owns 376,191 shares of WM Technology Inc., valued at $59,405 using the latest closing price.

Camire Brian, the General Counsel of WM Technology Inc., sale 9,807 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Camire Brian is holding 143,957 shares at $10,794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.02 for the present operating margin

+87.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for WM Technology Inc. stands at -53.82. The total capital return value is set at -41.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -155.32. Equity return is now at value -279.50, with -47.30 for asset returns.

Based on WM Technology Inc. (MAPS), the company’s capital structure generated 294.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.64. Total debt to assets is 19.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 246.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.