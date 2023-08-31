Wingstop Inc. (WING) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 77.86x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Wingstop Inc. (WING) by analysts is $199.18, which is $36.21 above the current market price. The public float for WING is 29.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.03% of that float. On August 31, 2023, the average trading volume of WING was 581.44K shares.

The stock price of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) has plunged by -0.46 when compared to previous closing price of 163.72, but the company has seen a -1.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-25 that Wingstop (WING) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

WING’s Market Performance

Wingstop Inc. (WING) has experienced a -1.41% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.24% drop in the past month, and a -18.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for WING. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.71% for WING stock, with a simple moving average of -6.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WING

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WING stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for WING by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WING in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $200 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WING Trading at -8.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares sank -2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WING fell by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $163.90. In addition, Wingstop Inc. saw 18.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WING starting from Skipworth Michael, who sale 4,910 shares at the price of $208.21 back on May 05. After this action, Skipworth Michael now owns 19,242 shares of Wingstop Inc., valued at $1,022,311 using the latest closing price.

MCDONALD WESLEY S, the Director of Wingstop Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $206.65 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that MCDONALD WESLEY S is holding 5,310 shares at $309,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.13 for the present operating margin

+79.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wingstop Inc. stands at +14.81. The total capital return value is set at 36.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.01. Equity return is now at value -16.30, with 14.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Wingstop Inc. (WING) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.