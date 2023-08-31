What Recent Market Trends Mean for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s (XHR) Stock

In the past week, XHR stock has gone up by 5.58%, with a monthly decline of -5.09% and a quarterly surge of 2.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.10% for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.85% for XHR stock, with a simple moving average of -9.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) is 25.12x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XHR is 1.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) is $14.43, which is $2.5 above the current market price. The public float for XHR is 106.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.54% of that float. On August 31, 2023, XHR’s average trading volume was 830.00K shares.

XHR) stock’s latest price update

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.16 in relation to its previous close of 12.07. However, the company has experienced a 5.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-02 that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 1:00 PM ET Company Participants Amanda Bryant – Vice President, Finance Marcel Verbaas – Chair & Chief Executive Officer Barry Bloom – President & Chief Operating Officer Atish Shah – Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Dori Kesten – Wells Fargo David Katz – Jefferies Tyler Batory – Oppenheimer Bill Crow – Raymond James Aryeh Klein – BMO Michael Bellisario – Baird Austin Wurschmidt – KeyBanc Operator Hello and welcome to the Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Elliot and I’ll be coordinating your call today.

Analysts’ Opinion of XHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XHR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for XHR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for XHR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on March 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XHR Trading at -1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XHR rose by +5.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.70. In addition, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. saw -9.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.92 for the present operating margin

+14.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. stands at +5.60. The total capital return value is set at 3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.92. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR), the company’s capital structure generated 100.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.14. Total debt to assets is 47.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.