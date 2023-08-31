What Recent Market Trends Mean for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s (WWE) Stock

In the past week, WWE stock has gone down by -4.42%, with a monthly gain of 5.76% and a quarterly surge of 8.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.89% for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.26% for WWE stock, with a simple moving average of 16.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) is 54.78x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WWE is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) is $124.86, which is $3.51 above the current market price. The public float for WWE is 51.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.09% of that float. On August 31, 2023, WWE’s average trading volume was 550.51K shares.

WWE) stock’s latest price update

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.59 in relation to its previous close of 115.34. However, the company has experienced a -4.42% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-28 that BofA Securities analysts view Endeavor Group holdings Inc (EDR) as an “Entourage” of highly attractive assets that each, individually, have exposure to favorable secular tailwinds within the Media and Entertainment industry. In an update to clients, they noted that Endeavor will own 51% of the proposed merger between UFC and WWE, which will be named TKO Holdings Group, and they believe there is a significant disconnect between the value public markets are ascribing to EDR’s asset base compared to what public/private transactions would suggest EDR’s assets are worth.

WWE Trading at 1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +4.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWE fell by -4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.66. In addition, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. saw 60.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WWE

Equity return is now at value 27.20, with 12.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.