What Recent Market Trends Mean for Silence Therapeutics plc’s (SLN) Stock

In the past week, SLN stock has gone up by 4.53%, with a monthly gain of 66.05% and a quarterly surge of 57.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.60% for Silence Therapeutics plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.67% for SLN stock, with a simple moving average of -3.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SLN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SLN is 0.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN) is $41.84, which is $30.5 above the current market price. The public float for SLN is 24.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.50% of that float. On August 31, 2023, SLN’s average trading volume was 57.86K shares.

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SLN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.33 in relation to its previous close of 8.97. However, the company has experienced a 4.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-14 that SLN has fallen 65% after my last article. They produced good early data, they have decent cash, and there’s no negative news. I can identify no reason for the stock to have declined so much.

SLN Trading at 42.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.33%, as shares surge +34.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLN rose by +4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.16. In addition, Silence Therapeutics plc saw -40.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-277.66 for the present operating margin

+35.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silence Therapeutics plc stands at -231.35. The total capital return value is set at -308.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -261.81.

Based on Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.