What Recent Market Trends Mean for Jayud Global Logistics Limited’s (JYD) Stock

In the past week, JYD stock has gone down by -22.67%, with a monthly decline of -23.93% and a quarterly plunge of -21.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.15% for Jayud Global Logistics Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.74% for JYD stock, with a simple moving average of -29.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) is 77.33x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for JYD is 8.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% of that float. On August 31, 2023, JYD’s average trading volume was 58.87K shares.

JYD) stock’s latest price update

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 14.85 in relation to its previous close of 2.02. However, the company has experienced a -22.67% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-04-24 that U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: IPO Market Has A Full Week Of Small Deals, Led By Chinese Issuers.

JYD Trading at -26.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.20%, as shares sank -29.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JYD fell by -22.67%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.99. In addition, Jayud Global Logistics Limited saw -53.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JYD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.11 for the present operating margin

+5.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jayud Global Logistics Limited stands at +0.60. The total capital return value is set at 0.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.22.

Based on Jayud Global Logistics Limited (JYD), the company’s capital structure generated 75.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.88. Total debt to assets is 31.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.82.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.89 and the total asset turnover is 3.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Jayud Global Logistics Limited (JYD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.