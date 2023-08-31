Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE: WHG) has surged by 5.75 when compared to previous closing price of 9.74, GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-07-21 that DALLAS, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) will release its second quarter 2023 earnings after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Following the release, the Company will host a live audio webcast and conference call at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (3:30 pm Central Time).

Is It Worth Investing in Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE: WHG) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for WHG is 7.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WHG on August 31, 2023 was 9.36K shares.

WHG’s Market Performance

WHG’s stock has seen a 0.00% decrease for the week, with a -14.17% drop in the past month and a -17.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for Westwood Holdings Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.74% for WHG stock, with a simple moving average of -12.99% for the last 200 days.

WHG Trading at -11.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares sank -12.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WHG remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.74. In addition, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. saw -7.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WHG starting from Bennett Leah, who sale 850 shares at the price of $10.97 back on Aug 09. After this action, Bennett Leah now owns 37,962 shares of Westwood Holdings Group Inc., valued at $9,327 using the latest closing price.

Bennett Leah, the President-Westwood Wealth Mgmt of Westwood Holdings Group Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $12.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Bennett Leah is holding 38,812 shares at $25,807 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.35 for the present operating margin

+83.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westwood Holdings Group Inc. stands at -6.65. The total capital return value is set at 1.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.89. Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG), the company’s capital structure generated 5.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.20. Total debt to assets is 4.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.