Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) has gone down by -1.77% for the week, with a -9.11% drop in the past month and a -4.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.09% for WERN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.38% for WERN’s stock, with a -5.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) is 14.89x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WERN is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) is $50.75, which is $8.84 above the current market price. The public float for WERN is 58.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.48% of that float. On August 31, 2023, WERN’s average trading volume was 584.91K shares.

The stock of Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) has decreased by -2.64 when compared to last closing price of 43.24.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-08 that Werner (WERN) second-quarter 2023 earnings and revenues decline 40.2% and 3% year over year, respectively.

Analysts’ Opinion of WERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WERN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for WERN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WERN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $53 based on the research report published on May 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WERN Trading at -5.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -9.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WERN fell by -2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.80. In addition, Werner Enterprises Inc. saw 4.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.15 for the present operating margin

+11.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Werner Enterprises Inc. stands at +7.33. The total capital return value is set at 16.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.26. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN), the company’s capital structure generated 50.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.77. Total debt to assets is 23.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.