Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) is above average at 41.05x. The 36-month beta value for WMG is also noteworthy at 1.59.

The public float for WMG is 122.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.22% of that float. The average trading volume of WMG on August 31, 2023 was 1.81M shares.

The stock price of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) has surged by 1.61 when compared to previous closing price of 32.84, but the company has seen a 2.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-29 that Warner Music Group Corp. reported better-than-expected financial results for fiscal Q3 2023. The company operates as a music publisher and promoter worldwide. I have concerns about the prospect of lower consumer spending and the end of student loan payment moratoriums.

WMG’s Market Performance

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) has seen a 2.52% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.14% gain in the past month and a 36.48% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for WMG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.88% for WMG’s stock, with a 7.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMG stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for WMG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WMG in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $38 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WMG Trading at 10.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +7.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMG rose by +2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.56. In addition, Warner Music Group Corp. saw -4.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMG starting from Benet Lincoln E, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $32.14 back on Feb 24. After this action, Benet Lincoln E now owns 349,341 shares of Warner Music Group Corp., valued at $964,200 using the latest closing price.

Benet Lincoln E, the Director of Warner Music Group Corp., sale 20,000 shares at $32.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Benet Lincoln E is holding 379,341 shares at $640,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMG

Equity return is now at value 175.50, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.