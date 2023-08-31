Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is above average at 12.59x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is $84.93, which is $14.08 above the current market price. The public float for VOYA is 105.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VOYA on August 31, 2023 was 649.40K shares.

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA)’s stock price has plunge by -0.76relation to previous closing price of 71.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.14% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-22 that Voya Financial (VOYA) stands to gain from higher investment income, lower fee-based margin, administrative expenses and prudent capital deployment.

VOYA’s Market Performance

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) has experienced a 1.14% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.77% drop in the past month, and a 4.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for VOYA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.00% for VOYA’s stock, with a 1.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VOYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOYA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VOYA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VOYA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $77 based on the research report published on January 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VOYA Trading at -2.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -2.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOYA rose by +1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.46. In addition, Voya Financial Inc. saw 15.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VOYA starting from Butler Yvette S., who sale 2,074 shares at the price of $72.93 back on Aug 03. After this action, Butler Yvette S. now owns 0 shares of Voya Financial Inc., valued at $151,257 using the latest closing price.

MARTIN RODNEY O JR, the Director of Voya Financial Inc., sale 39,724 shares at $75.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that MARTIN RODNEY O JR is holding 149,671 shares at $2,988,842 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VOYA

Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.