VIZIO Holding Corp.’s (VZIO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) has gone down by -8.93% for the week, with a -25.89% drop in the past month and a -14.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.55% for VZIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.34% for VZIO stock, with a simple moving average of -31.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) Right Now?

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 116.88x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VZIO is at 1.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VZIO is $11.50, which is $5.89 above the current market price. The public float for VZIO is 69.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.50% of that float. The average trading volume for VZIO on August 31, 2023 was 938.35K shares.

VZIO) stock’s latest price update

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.19 in relation to its previous close of 5.49. However, the company has experienced a -8.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-24 that While you don’t need to look far to find some scorching-hot ideas (hint: artificial intelligence) in the market right now, investors seeking to go off the beaten path may find solace in undervalued stocks under $20. True, you don’t want to buy securities just based on their price tag.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZIO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VZIO by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for VZIO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VZIO Trading at -17.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares sank -24.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZIO fell by -8.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.31. In addition, VIZIO Holding Corp. saw -24.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZIO starting from O’Donnell Michael Joseph, who sale 1,983 shares at the price of $6.23 back on Aug 21. After this action, O’Donnell Michael Joseph now owns 360,615 shares of VIZIO Holding Corp., valued at $12,355 using the latest closing price.

Townsend Adam R., the Chief Financial Officer of VIZIO Holding Corp., sale 46,901 shares at $6.54 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Townsend Adam R. is holding 424,312 shares at $306,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VZIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.34 for the present operating margin

+16.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for VIZIO Holding Corp. stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at 1.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.11. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.86. Total debt to assets is 1.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85 and the total asset turnover is 2.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.