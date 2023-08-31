Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VRSK is 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VRSK is $247.75, which is $6.08 above the current price. The public float for VRSK is 143.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRSK on August 31, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK)’s stock price has soared by 1.06 in relation to previous closing price of 239.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC International TV reported 2023-08-30 that Jimena Blanco, senior research director and chief analyst and Verisk Maplecroft, discusses Spanish inflation figures and the latest on the Spanish general elections.

VRSK’s Market Performance

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) has experienced a 2.69% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.43% rise in the past month, and a 10.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for VRSK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.31% for VRSK’s stock, with a 20.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRSK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VRSK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRSK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $243 based on the research report published on May 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRSK Trading at 4.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.84% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares surge +3.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRSK rose by +2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $234.40. In addition, Verisk Analytics Inc. saw 36.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRSK starting from Vaughan Therese M, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $232.45 back on Aug 21. After this action, Vaughan Therese M now owns 20,679 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc., valued at $1,510,925 using the latest closing price.

Daffan Nicholas, the Chief Information Officer of Verisk Analytics Inc., sale 1,532 shares at $235.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Daffan Nicholas is holding 42,371 shares at $360,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.30 for the present operating margin

+57.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verisk Analytics Inc. stands at +41.72. The total capital return value is set at 16.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.49. Equity return is now at value 49.10, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Based on Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK), the company’s capital structure generated 226.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.34. Total debt to assets is 56.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.