USD Partners LP (USDP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) has plunged by -5.66 when compared to previous closing price of 0.65, but the company has seen a -6.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-04 that The Zacks Industry Rank for the Transportation-Rail industry paints a murky picture. Braving the industry headwinds are three stocks, CNI, CSX and USDP, which investors might consider keeping on their radar.

Is It Worth Investing in USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for USDP is at 1.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for USDP is $3.00, which is $2.38 above the current market price. The public float for USDP is 13.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.06% of that float. The average trading volume for USDP on August 31, 2023 was 97.17K shares.

USDP’s Market Performance

USDP stock saw a decrease of -6.05% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -22.01% and a quarterly a decrease of -34.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.58% for USD Partners LP (USDP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.06% for USDP’s stock, with a -74.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

USDP Trading at -25.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares sank -22.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USDP fell by -6.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6994. In addition, USD Partners LP saw -80.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for USDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.68 for the present operating margin

+33.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for USD Partners LP stands at -53.66. The total capital return value is set at 8.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -166.12. Equity return is now at value 60.40, with -53.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, USD Partners LP (USDP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.