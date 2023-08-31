USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for USAC is 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for USAC is $21.50, which is $0.11 above the current price. The public float for USAC is 50.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of USAC on August 31, 2023 was 113.95K shares.

The stock price of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC) has surged by 1.25 when compared to previous closing price of 21.62, but the company has seen a 5.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-22 that USA Compression (USAC) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

USAC’s Market Performance

USAC’s stock has risen by 5.90% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.78% and a quarterly rise of 16.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.05% for USA Compression Partners LP The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.06% for USAC’s stock, with a 9.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USAC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for USAC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for USAC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $18 based on the research report published on July 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

USAC Trading at 8.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +8.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USAC rose by +5.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.53. In addition, USA Compression Partners LP saw 12.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USAC starting from LONG ERIC D, who sale 3,032 shares at the price of $20.08 back on Dec 13. After this action, LONG ERIC D now owns 473,979 shares of USA Compression Partners LP, valued at $60,883 using the latest closing price.

LONG ERIC D sale 23,039 shares at $19.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that LONG ERIC D is holding 477,011 shares at $443,731 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.45 for the present operating margin

+33.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for USA Compression Partners LP stands at +4.30. The total capital return value is set at 6.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.20. Equity return is now at value -2.70, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on USA Compression Partners LP (USAC), the company’s capital structure generated 589.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.