UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN)’s stock price has decreased by -4.58 compared to its previous closing price of 18.99. However, the company has seen a -8.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-18 that This jump in UroGen’s (URGN) stock price is attributable to positive data from two late-stage studies on bladder cancer therapy. An FDA filing for the candidate is expected next year.

Is It Worth Investing in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.92.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) is $39.25, which is $21.13 above the current market price. The public float for URGN is 26.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of URGN on August 31, 2023 was 647.55K shares.

URGN’s Market Performance

URGN stock saw a decrease of -8.94% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.74% and a quarterly a decrease of 83.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.95% for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.30% for URGN’s stock, with a 65.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URGN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for URGN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for URGN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on February 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

URGN Trading at 20.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares sank -4.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URGN fell by -8.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.16. In addition, UroGen Pharma Ltd. saw 104.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URGN starting from Schoenberg Mark, who sale 1,900 shares at the price of $10.12 back on Jan 31. After this action, Schoenberg Mark now owns 146,879 shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd., valued at $19,228 using the latest closing price.

Smith Jason Drew, the General Counsel of UroGen Pharma Ltd., sale 1,636 shares at $10.12 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Smith Jason Drew is holding 12,600 shares at $16,556 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.82 for the present operating margin

+88.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for UroGen Pharma Ltd. stands at -170.58. The total capital return value is set at -692.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,182.18. Equity return is now at value 107.00, with -92.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.39.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.