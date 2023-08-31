Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UPLD is 0.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) is $4.60, which is $1.66 above the current market price. The public float for UPLD is 28.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.03% of that float. On August 31, 2023, UPLD’s average trading volume was 382.65K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UPLD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) has surged by 8.49 when compared to previous closing price of 2.71, but the company has seen a 7.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-16 that Cloud computing undergirds, in one way or another, everyone’s digital life. Whether you are accessing a piece of content on a video streaming platform or uploading documents for work, you are interacting with a network of cloud servers.

UPLD’s Market Performance

Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) has seen a 7.30% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -22.43% decline in the past month and a 4.63% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.91% for UPLD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.56% for UPLD stock, with a simple moving average of -43.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPLD stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for UPLD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UPLD in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $9 based on the research report published on February 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UPLD Trading at -14.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares sank -16.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPLD rose by +7.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.84. In addition, Upland Software Inc. saw -58.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPLD starting from MCDONALD JOHN T, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.75 back on Mar 13. After this action, MCDONALD JOHN T now owns 263,738 shares of Upland Software Inc., valued at $47,500 using the latest closing price.

MCDONALD JOHN T, the CEO of Upland Software Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $4.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that MCDONALD JOHN T is holding 253,738 shares at $48,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.95 for the present operating margin

+53.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upland Software Inc. stands at -21.56. The total capital return value is set at -0.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.70. Equity return is now at value -79.30, with -18.20 for asset returns.

Based on Upland Software Inc. (UPLD), the company’s capital structure generated 205.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.29. Total debt to assets is 54.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 203.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.