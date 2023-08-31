Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s (PARR) Stock

In the past week, PARR stock has gone down by -2.23%, with a monthly gain of 10.51% and a quarterly surge of 64.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.36% for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.61% for PARR stock, with a simple moving average of 34.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Right Now?

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.41x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) by analysts is $37.83, which is $5.48 above the current market price. The public float for PARR is 59.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.27% of that float. On August 31, 2023, the average trading volume of PARR was 904.74K shares.

PARR) stock’s latest price update

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR)’s stock price has plunge by -0.77relation to previous closing price of 35.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.23% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-15 that Does Par Petroleum (PARR) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Analysts’ Opinion of PARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PARR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PARR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PARR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $28 based on the research report published on May 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PARR Trading at 14.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +10.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARR fell by -2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.97. In addition, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. saw 50.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PARR starting from PATE WILLIAM, who sale 115,099 shares at the price of $34.85 back on Aug 14. After this action, PATE WILLIAM now owns 483,019 shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc., valued at $4,011,200 using the latest closing price.

Monteleone William, the President of Par Pacific Holdings Inc., sale 14,063 shares at $34.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Monteleone William is holding 309,720 shares at $491,924 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PARR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.56 for the present operating margin

+8.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. stands at +4.97. The total capital return value is set at 25.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.01. Equity return is now at value 82.70, with 18.60 for asset returns.

Based on Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR), the company’s capital structure generated 273.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.26. Total debt to assets is 53.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.69 and the total asset turnover is 2.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.