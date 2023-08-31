Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) is above average at 16.98x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) is $528.78, which is $107.83 above the current market price. The public float for ULTA is 49.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ULTA on August 31, 2023 was 933.89K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ULTA) stock’s latest price update

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.88 in relation to its previous close of 415.11. However, the company has experienced a -3.44% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-29 that Ulta (ULTA) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.

ULTA’s Market Performance

ULTA’s stock has fallen by -3.44% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.38% and a quarterly rise of 3.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.50% for Ulta Beauty Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.58% for ULTA stock, with a simple moving average of -12.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULTA stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ULTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ULTA in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $520 based on the research report published on June 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ULTA Trading at -6.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares sank -3.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULTA fell by -3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $437.86. In addition, Ulta Beauty Inc. saw -9.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULTA starting from Halligan Catherine Ann, who sale 400 shares at the price of $450.00 back on Jun 15. After this action, Halligan Catherine Ann now owns 2,165 shares of Ulta Beauty Inc., valued at $180,000 using the latest closing price.

MRKONIC GEORGE R JR, the Director of Ulta Beauty Inc., sale 393 shares at $421.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that MRKONIC GEORGE R JR is holding 2,397 shares at $165,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.16 for the present operating margin

+39.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ulta Beauty Inc. stands at +12.17. The total capital return value is set at 45.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.15. Equity return is now at value 63.50, with 23.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA), the company’s capital structure generated 97.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.27. Total debt to assets is 31.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.