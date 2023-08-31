Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.75.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) is $5.50, which is $4.0 above the current market price. The public float for DCFC is 100.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DCFC on August 31, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

DCFC) stock’s latest price update

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.04 in comparison to its previous close of 1.04, however, the company has experienced a -5.85% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-02 that Automakers are spending billions to build a massive electric vehicle (EV) charging network, creating sizable EV charging stock opportunities. In fact, according to CBS News, “Automakers said the new electric vehicle charging network will nearly double the number of quick-charging plugs in the US and Canada, with the goal of swaying consumers on the fence about EV.

DCFC’s Market Performance

DCFC’s stock has fallen by -5.85% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -28.71% and a quarterly drop of -13.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.00% for Tritium DCFC Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.92% for DCFC’s stock, with a -21.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DCFC Trading at -10.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, as shares sank -32.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCFC fell by -5.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0968. In addition, Tritium DCFC Limited saw -40.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DCFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103.35 for the present operating margin

-2.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tritium DCFC Limited stands at -148.64. The total capital return value is set at -155.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -360.91.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.