Trading Update: SharkNinja Inc. (SN) Stock Endures 7.54% Monthly Volatility

The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.54% for SN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.61% for SN’s stock, with a 7.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE: SN) Right Now?

SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE: SN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for SN is 49.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.64% of that float. The average trading volume for SN on August 31, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

SN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE: SN) has increased by 0.60 when compared to last closing price of 35.12.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-24 that SharkNinja Inc (NASDAQ:SN) saw its stock rise in Thursday’s premarket as the vacuum and airfryer maker, popularized on Instagram, released its first quarterly results as a public company – showing a 22% increase in sales. Sales for SharkNinja’s second quarter came in at $950.3 million, up from $778.2 million in the preceding quarter.

SN Trading at 7.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares sank -4.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SN rose by +10.51%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.86. In addition, SharkNinja Inc. saw -16.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SharkNinja Inc. (SN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.