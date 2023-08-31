Trading Update: Marine Products Corporation (MPX) Stock Endures 3.60% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Marine Products Corporation (MPX) has gone down by -10.28% for the week, with a -11.45% drop in the past month and a -6.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.60% for MPX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.69% for MPX stock, with a simple moving average of 1.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) Right Now?

Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.92x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.19.

The public float for MPX is 8.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.11% of that float. On August 31, 2023, the average trading volume of MPX was 47.17K shares.

MPX) stock’s latest price update

Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -9.31 in relation to its previous close of 15.69. However, the company has experienced a -10.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-12 that Second-quarter sales for Marine Products Corporation rose 21% from a year ago. Certain components remain difficult for the boat maker to obtain.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPX stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for MPX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MPX in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $16 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MPX Trading at -14.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares sank -13.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPX fell by -10.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.19. In addition, Marine Products Corporation saw 20.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MPX

Equity return is now at value 37.20, with 27.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Marine Products Corporation (MPX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.