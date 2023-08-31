The Volatility of High Tide Inc.’s (HITI) Stock: A 8.59% Ratio for the Week

The stock of High Tide Inc. (HITI) has gone up by 8.59% for the week, with a 7.75% rise in the past month and a 6.92% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.01% for HITI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.30% for HITI’s stock, with a 1.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HITI is 1.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for High Tide Inc. (HITI) is $5.08, The public float for HITI is 68.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.75% of that float. On August 31, 2023, HITI’s average trading volume was 144.85K shares.

HITI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) has increased by 7.75 when compared to last closing price of 1.29. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-08-29 that Investors are always looking for ways to make money. The cannabis industry could be a way to do just that. Marijuana stocks have seen their fair share of ups and downs and market obstacles. Yet with eyes set on the future finding top marijuana stocks to buy is what investors are looking for. But how do people know when it’s a good time to buy and which cannabis stocks to invest in?

HITI Trading at 10.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HITI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +10.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HITI rose by +8.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2667. In addition, High Tide Inc. saw -9.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HITI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.64 for the present operating margin

+5.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for High Tide Inc. stands at -20.11. The total capital return value is set at -9.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.81. Equity return is now at value -36.20, with -21.50 for asset returns.

Based on High Tide Inc. (HITI), the company’s capital structure generated 44.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.89. Total debt to assets is 25.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of High Tide Inc. (HITI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.