The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SMG is 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SMG is $66.50, which is $11.25 above the current price. The public float for SMG is 41.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMG on August 31, 2023 was 758.14K shares.

SMG) stock’s latest price update

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.14 compared to its previous closing price of 53.23. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-08-24 that In the ever-changing cannabis market scene, Q4 2023 offers appealing potential for investors. As legalization advances, ancillary cannabis stocks, including equipment providers that power cultivation, take center stage. This article examines the main competitors to monitor, technical analysis, and wise risk management measures.

SMG’s Market Performance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has seen a 10.11% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -20.91% decline in the past month and a -10.60% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.60% for SMG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.93% for SMG’s stock, with a -12.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMG stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SMG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SMG in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $72 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SMG Trading at -6.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -2.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMG rose by +10.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.28. In addition, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company saw 16.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMG starting from Hagedorn Partnership, L.P., who sale 23,685 shares at the price of $49.64 back on Aug 21. After this action, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. now owns 13,970,295 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, valued at $1,175,723 using the latest closing price.

Hagedorn Partnership, L.P., the 10% Owner of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, sale 47,795 shares at $49.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. is holding 13,993,980 shares at $2,383,059 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.21 for the present operating margin

+25.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company stands at -11.15. The total capital return value is set at 11.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.10. Equity return is now at value -109.80, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG), the company’s capital structure generated 2,213.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.68. Total debt to assets is 76.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,064.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.