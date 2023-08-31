The New York Times Company’s (NYT) Stock: A 3.08% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of The New York Times Company (NYT) has seen a 2.26% increase in the past week, with a 8.56% gain in the past month, and a 23.94% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for NYT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.08% for NYT’s stock, with a 16.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) Right Now?

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for NYT is 160.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NYT on August 31, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

NYT) stock’s latest price update

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.86 compared to its previous closing price of 43.10. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Skynews reported 2023-08-30 that Mark Thompson, the former boss of the BBC and New York Times, has been appointed the new chief executive of CNN.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NYT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NYT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NYT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $36 based on the research report published on February 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NYT Trading at 6.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +8.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYT rose by +2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.76. In addition, The New York Times Company saw 35.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYT starting from Sulzberger Arthur G., who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $44.23 back on Aug 11. After this action, Sulzberger Arthur G. now owns 101,691 shares of The New York Times Company, valued at $375,912 using the latest closing price.

KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A., the PRESIDENT & CEO of The New York Times Company, sale 22,788 shares at $43.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A. is holding 104,302 shares at $1,000,797 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.09 for the present operating margin

+44.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for The New York Times Company stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 15.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.67. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on The New York Times Company (NYT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.14. Total debt to assets is 2.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The New York Times Company (NYT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.