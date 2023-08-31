The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Fortress Biotech Inc.’s (FBIO) Stock

The stock of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) has gone down by -15.00% for the week, with a -40.91% drop in the past month and a -36.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.93% for FBIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.59% for FBIO’s stock, with a -48.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) is $7.64, which is $6.85 above the current market price. The public float for FBIO is 90.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FBIO on August 31, 2023 was 603.61K shares.

FBIO) stock’s latest price update

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.18 compared to its previous closing price of 0.38. However, the company has seen a fall of -15.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-03 that MIAMI, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) (“Fortress”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on efficiently acquiring, developing and commercializing or monetizing promising therapeutic products and product candidates, today announced that Lindsay A. Rosenwald, M.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Company will also attend virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBIO stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for FBIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FBIO in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $6 based on the research report published on August 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FBIO Trading at -34.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.51%, as shares sank -39.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBIO fell by -15.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4591. In addition, Fortress Biotech Inc. saw -47.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBIO starting from ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $9.34 back on Aug 18. After this action, ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD now owns 112,500 shares of Fortress Biotech Inc., valued at $93,400 using the latest closing price.

ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD, the President, CEO & Chairman of Fortress Biotech Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $11.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD is holding 102,500 shares at $117,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-268.76 for the present operating margin

+55.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortress Biotech Inc. stands at -114.30. The total capital return value is set at -84.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.05. Equity return is now at value -250.00, with -37.60 for asset returns.

Based on Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 310.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.62. Total debt to assets is 43.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 274.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 7.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.