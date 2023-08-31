The Clorox Company (CLX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.02 in relation to its previous close of 157.09. However, the company has experienced a 4.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-21 that With concerns growing about the possibility of a 2024 recession, it’s prudent to tilt your portfolio in a more conservative direction as we head into 2024. Currently, the 10-Year Treasury Constant Maturity Minus the 2-Year Treasury Constant Maturity chart displays a risky trajectory.

Is It Worth Investing in The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is above average at 133.90x. The 36-month beta value for CLX is also noteworthy at 0.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 6 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CLX is $157.82, which is -$0.49 below than the current price. The public float for CLX is 123.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.59% of that float. The average trading volume of CLX on August 31, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

CLX’s Market Performance

CLX stock saw an increase of 4.03% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.52% and a quarterly increase of -0.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.92% for The Clorox Company (CLX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.23% for CLX stock, with a simple moving average of 1.90% for the last 200 days.

CLX Trading at 0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +3.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLX rose by +4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $157.65. In addition, The Clorox Company saw 11.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLX starting from Jacobsen Kevin B, who sale 3,346 shares at the price of $160.82 back on Aug 14. After this action, Jacobsen Kevin B now owns 23,224 shares of The Clorox Company, valued at $538,096 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.19 for the present operating margin

+38.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Clorox Company stands at +2.02. The total capital return value is set at 22.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.68. Equity return is now at value 68.50, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Clorox Company (CLX), the company’s capital structure generated 1,329.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.00. Total debt to assets is 49.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,266.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In summary, The Clorox Company (CLX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.