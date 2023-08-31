The -82.02% Simple Moving Average of FLJ Group Limited’s (FLJ) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, FLJ stock has gone up by 0.53%, with a monthly decline of -20.37% and a quarterly plunge of -48.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.63% for FLJ Group Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.76% for FLJ stock, with a simple moving average of -82.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ: FLJ) Right Now?

FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ: FLJ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.04x. and a 36-month beta value of -0.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for FLJ Group Limited (FLJ) by analysts is $374.13, The public float for FLJ is 172.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. On August 31, 2023, the average trading volume of FLJ was 488.36K shares.

FLJ) stock’s latest price update

FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ: FLJ)’s stock price has decreased by -4.45 compared to its previous closing price of 0.20. However, the company has seen a 0.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-28 that FLJ Group (NASDAQ: FLJ ) stock is on the move Wednesday after the apartment rental company received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq Exchange. According to the notice from the Nasdaq, the company is in danger of being delisted due to its low share price.

FLJ Trading at -21.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.27%, as shares sank -19.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLJ rose by +0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2005. In addition, FLJ Group Limited saw -92.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.20 for the present operating margin

-8.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for FLJ Group Limited stands at +125.71. Equity return is now at value -40.80, with 250.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.15 and the total asset turnover is 2.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, FLJ Group Limited (FLJ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.