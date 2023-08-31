The -13.88% Decline of Viasat Inc.’s (VSAT) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, VSAT stock has gone up by 0.55%, with a monthly decline of -7.94% and a quarterly plunge of -38.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.48% for Viasat Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.64% for VSAT’s stock, with a -20.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.21.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Viasat Inc. (VSAT) is $47.17, which is $19.58 above the current market price. The public float for VSAT is 96.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VSAT on August 31, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT)’s stock price has soared by 0.36 in relation to previous closing price of 27.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-08-24 that A second Viasat communications satellite is malfunctioning in orbit, this time from the fleet of recently acquired U.K.-based Inmarsat.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSAT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VSAT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VSAT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $35 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VSAT Trading at -16.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -6.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSAT rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.54. In addition, Viasat Inc. saw -12.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSAT starting from BALDRIDGE RICHARD A, who sale 3,492 shares at the price of $27.55 back on Aug 21. After this action, BALDRIDGE RICHARD A now owns 0 shares of Viasat Inc., valued at $96,205 using the latest closing price.

Dodd James Michael, the President, Global Mobile of Viasat Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $31.31 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Dodd James Michael is holding 17,856 shares at $156,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.10 for the present operating margin

+27.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viasat Inc. stands at -8.51. The total capital return value is set at -2.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.65.

Based on Viasat Inc. (VSAT), the company’s capital structure generated 72.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.12. Total debt to assets is 36.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Viasat Inc. (VSAT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.