The -0.16% Simple Moving Average of Dana Incorporated’s (DAN) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Dana Incorporated (DAN) has seen a 2.10% increase in the past week, with a -16.18% drop in the past month, and a 24.79% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for DAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.32% for DAN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dana Incorporated (DAN) is $19.29, which is $2.77 above the current market price. The public float for DAN is 143.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DAN on August 31, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

DAN) stock’s latest price update

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.56 in comparison to its previous close of 16.15, however, the company has experienced a 2.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-08-09 that Dana Chairman and CEO James Kamsickas joins ‘Mad Money’ host Jim Cramer to talk the EV market, how Dana operates in the space, the future of clean energy and more.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DAN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DAN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $20 based on the research report published on February 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DAN Trading at -6.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -13.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAN rose by +2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.49. In addition, Dana Incorporated saw 6.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAN starting from Aghili Aziz, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $19.19 back on Aug 01. After this action, Aghili Aziz now owns 14,975 shares of Dana Incorporated, valued at $575,674 using the latest closing price.

Kellett James D, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Dana Incorporated, sale 14,437 shares at $19.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Kellett James D is holding 6,279 shares at $275,419 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.50 for the present operating margin

+7.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dana Incorporated stands at -2.38. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.57. Equity return is now at value -13.10, with -2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Dana Incorporated (DAN), the company’s capital structure generated 175.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.69. Total debt to assets is 36.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 169.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dana Incorporated (DAN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.