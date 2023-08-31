Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX)’s stock price has dropped by -1.45 in relation to previous closing price of 0.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-25 that Investing in biotech stocks can be challenging. The rewards can be great when your company hits on a popular drug, treatment or product.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) is $5.50, which is $5.16 above the current market price. The public float for TENX is 23.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TENX on August 31, 2023 was 815.32K shares.

TENX’s Market Performance

TENX stock saw an increase of -7.86% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.30% and a quarterly increase of -5.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.69% for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.92% for TENX’s stock, with a -66.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TENX Trading at 6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.34%, as shares surge +20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENX fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3334. In addition, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. saw -84.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TENX

The total capital return value is set at -323.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -369.17. Equity return is now at value -96.90, with -85.20 for asset returns.

Based on Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX), the company’s capital structure generated 54.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.12. Total debt to assets is 23.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.79.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.