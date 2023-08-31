Telos Corporation (TLS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) has increased by 6.25 when compared to last closing price of 2.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that Telos Corporation (TLS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.13. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TLS is 0.23.

The public float for TLS is 51.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TLS on August 31, 2023 was 597.86K shares.

TLS’s Market Performance

TLS stock saw a decrease of 0.91% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.01% and a quarterly a decrease of -31.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.91% for Telos Corporation (TLS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.41% for TLS’s stock, with a -32.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for TLS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TLS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $5 based on the research report published on January 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TLS Trading at -7.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.32%, as shares sank -12.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLS rose by +0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.20. In addition, Telos Corporation saw -56.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLS starting from Wood John B, who purchase 90,402 shares at the price of $2.05 back on Aug 29. After this action, Wood John B now owns 4,893,417 shares of Telos Corporation, valued at $185,026 using the latest closing price.

Jacobs Bradley W., the Director of Telos Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Jacobs Bradley W. is holding 100,772 shares at $10,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLS

Equity return is now at value -26.20, with -19.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Telos Corporation (TLS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.