TDCX Inc.’s (TDCX) Stock: A -12.87% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of TDCX Inc. (TDCX) has gone down by -5.94% for the week, with a -26.72% drop in the past month and a -36.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.50% for TDCX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.87% for TDCX’s stock, with a -43.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) Right Now?

TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TDCX is 0.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TDCX is $14.03, which is $4.96 above the current price. The public float for TDCX is 20.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TDCX on August 31, 2023 was 99.53K shares.

TDCX) stock’s latest price update

TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX)’s stock price has plunge by -1.95relation to previous closing price of 5.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.94% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-24 that TDCX popped despite weaker-than-expected Q2 results. Here’s what happened.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDCX stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TDCX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TDCX in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $6 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TDCX Trading at -22.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.76%, as shares sank -24.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDCX fell by -4.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.27. In addition, TDCX Inc. saw -55.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TDCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.43 for the present operating margin

+26.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for TDCX Inc. stands at +15.80. The total capital return value is set at 23.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.11. Equity return is now at value 19.50, with 16.30 for asset returns.

Based on TDCX Inc. (TDCX), the company’s capital structure generated 6.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.41. Total debt to assets is 5.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.06 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TDCX Inc. (TDCX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.