T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) is 16.65x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TROW is 1.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is $104.58, which is -$4.33 below the current market price. The public float for TROW is 219.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.73% of that float. On August 31, 2023, TROW’s average trading volume was 1.44M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TROW) stock’s latest price update

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW)’s stock price has dropped by -0.10 in relation to previous closing price of 111.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-21 that T. Rowe Price Group is a core holding for long-term income-oriented equity investors, with a strong track record of long-term results. The company has consistently increased dividends for 36 consecutive years and has produced annual revenue growth of 7.9% over the past 10 years. While facing challenges in the current financial market, the stock is priced favorably to its peers and has the potential for future growth with a healthy dividend yield.

TROW’s Market Performance

TROW’s stock has risen by 1.14% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.81% and a quarterly rise of 4.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.85% for T. Rowe Price Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.14% for TROW’s stock, with a -1.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROW stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TROW by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TROW in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $98 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TROW Trading at -1.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -5.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROW rose by +1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.44. In addition, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. saw 2.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROW starting from Hiebler Jessica M, who sale 1,881 shares at the price of $106.66 back on May 03. After this action, Hiebler Jessica M now owns 11,628 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., valued at $200,627 using the latest closing price.

Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi, the Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., sale 11,969 shares at $114.52 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi is holding 129,436 shares at $1,370,749 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.91 for the present operating margin

+79.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stands at +23.45. The total capital return value is set at 21.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.45. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW), the company’s capital structure generated 4.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.67. Total debt to assets is 3.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.