Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) by analysts is $19.50, which is $5.15 above the current market price. The public float for SSYS is 59.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. On August 31, 2023, the average trading volume of SSYS was 1.03M shares.

SSYS) stock’s latest price update

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS)’s stock price has plunge by 2.43relation to previous closing price of 14.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.55% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-10 that Stratasys’ (SSYS) second-quarter top line is negatively impacted by divestitures and unfavorable currency exchange rates. However, the company’s cost-control initiatives boost profitability.

SSYS’s Market Performance

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) has seen a -0.55% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.34% decline in the past month and a -1.37% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.75% for SSYS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.20% for SSYS’s stock, with a -4.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSYS stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SSYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SSYS in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $15 based on the research report published on January 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SSYS Trading at -16.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares sank -18.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSYS fell by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.97. In addition, Stratasys Ltd. saw 20.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SSYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.28 for the present operating margin

+41.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stratasys Ltd. stands at -4.47. The total capital return value is set at -6.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.00. Equity return is now at value -4.70, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.83. Total debt to assets is 1.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.