Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ: STKH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.25 in relation to its previous close of 1.12. However, the company has experienced a -6.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ: STKH) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for STKH is 1.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH) is $5.00, The public float for STKH is 15.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% of that float. On August 31, 2023, STKH’s average trading volume was 448.03K shares.

STKH’s Market Performance

STKH stock saw a decrease of -6.25% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -30.00% and a quarterly a decrease of 28.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.03% for Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.72% for STKH stock, with a simple moving average of 6.52% for the last 200 days.

STKH Trading at 2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STKH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares sank -25.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STKH fell by -6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1850. In addition, Steakholder Foods Ltd. saw 2.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STKH

The total capital return value is set at -79.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -125.44. Equity return is now at value -117.70, with -95.30 for asset returns.

Based on Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH), the company’s capital structure generated 44.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.77. Total debt to assets is 22.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.