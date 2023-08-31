STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) has gone up by 1.32% for the week, with a 2.17% rise in the past month and a 5.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.66% for STAG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.67% for STAG’s stock, with a 6.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG) is 34.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for STAG is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) is $39.30, which is $2.52 above the current market price. The public float for STAG is 179.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.88% of that float. On August 31, 2023, STAG’s average trading volume was 1.63M shares.

STAG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG) has decreased by -0.33 when compared to last closing price of 36.90.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-29 that Quite a few REITs have cut their dividend recently. But there are also REITs that continue to grow their dividends. I highlight 5 REITs that are likely to hike their dividend in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of STAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STAG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for STAG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for STAG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $41 based on the research report published on February 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STAG Trading at 1.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +2.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAG rose by +1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.87. In addition, STAG Industrial Inc. saw 13.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STAG starting from Butcher Benjamin S, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $36.47 back on Jul 31. After this action, Butcher Benjamin S now owns 7,088 shares of STAG Industrial Inc., valued at $1,094,040 using the latest closing price.

Butcher Benjamin S, the EXECUTIVE CHAIR of STAG Industrial Inc., sale 31,780 shares at $34.90 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Butcher Benjamin S is holding 7,088 shares at $1,109,189 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.23 for the present operating margin

+39.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for STAG Industrial Inc. stands at +27.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.12. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG), the company’s capital structure generated 75.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.12. Total debt to assets is 41.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.