STAAR Surgical Company’s (STAA) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) has seen a 1.15% increase in the past week, with a -16.65% drop in the past month, and a -24.15% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.76% for STAA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.63% for STAA stock, with a simple moving average of -25.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) is above average at 87.50x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) is $56.11, which is $12.1 above the current market price. The public float for STAA is 48.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of STAA on August 31, 2023 was 923.71K shares.

STAA) stock’s latest price update

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.98 in relation to its previous close of 44.90. However, the company has experienced a 1.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that STAAR Surgical Company’s Q2 FY’23 earnings missed consensus estimates. The key revenue driver for STAA is its Implantable Collamer Lenses, which saw a 21% YoY increase in unit volumes. Despite potential topline growth, the economic realities and valuation multiples suggest STAA is a hold in my opinion.

Analysts’ Opinion of STAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STAA stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for STAA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for STAA in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $48 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STAA Trading at -11.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares sank -15.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAA rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.87. In addition, STAAR Surgical Company saw -9.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STAA starting from WEISNER AIMEE S, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $48.72 back on Aug 07. After this action, WEISNER AIMEE S now owns 5,417 shares of STAAR Surgical Company, valued at $97,440 using the latest closing price.

Holliday Keith, the Chief Technology Officer of STAAR Surgical Company, sale 823 shares at $61.97 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Holliday Keith is holding 27,633 shares at $51,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.40 for the present operating margin

+78.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for STAAR Surgical Company stands at +13.63. The total capital return value is set at 13.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.98. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on STAAR Surgical Company (STAA), the company’s capital structure generated 9.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.55. Total debt to assets is 7.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.