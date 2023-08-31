SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (SSNC) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, SSNC stock has gone up by 3.38%, with a monthly decline of -0.81% and a quarterly surge of 5.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.56% for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.03% for SSNC’s stock, with a 2.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) Right Now?

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.86x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) by analysts is $67.88, which is $9.41 above the current market price. The public float for SSNC is 215.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. On August 31, 2023, the average trading volume of SSNC was 1.13M shares.

SSNC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) has jumped by 1.69 compared to previous close of 56.78. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that Investors prioritize dividends as companies that consistently increase payouts tend to outperform. Lists of upcoming dividend increases are compiled, focusing on companies with at least five years of consistent dividend growth. The article provides tables and metrics for investors to analyze dividend rates, growth rates, and historical returns.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSNC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SSNC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SSNC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $68 based on the research report published on March 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SSNC Trading at -1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSNC rose by +3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.09. In addition, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. saw 10.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSNC starting from PEDONTI PATRICK J, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $60.03 back on Jun 16. After this action, PEDONTI PATRICK J now owns 0 shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., valued at $12,005,020 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.94 for the present operating margin

+46.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at +12.31. The total capital return value is set at 8.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.07.

Based on SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC), the company’s capital structure generated 121.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.76. Total debt to assets is 43.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.