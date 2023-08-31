SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SKYW is 1.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) is $40.50, which is -$6.15 below the current market price. The public float for SKYW is 41.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.97% of that float. On August 31, 2023, SKYW’s average trading volume was 571.42K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SKYW) stock’s latest price update

SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW)’s stock price has plunge by -4.56relation to previous closing price of 43.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.34% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-28 that SkyWest, Inc.’s financial results for Q2 show a decline in revenues and higher operating expenses, reflecting the challenging cost environment for regional airline operators. The company has seen positive cash flow and has a strong cash position, allowing for share repurchases and potential debt reduction. While SKYW stock price has doubled in the past year, it is currently considered fairly valued, but there is potential for significant upside in 2024.

SKYW’s Market Performance

SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) has seen a 0.34% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.69% decline in the past month and a 38.42% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.36% for SKYW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.73% for SKYW stock, with a simple moving average of 54.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKYW stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SKYW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SKYW in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $46 based on the research report published on June 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SKYW Trading at 0.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -7.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKYW rose by +0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +131.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.55. In addition, SkyWest Inc. saw 150.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKYW starting from WELCH JAMES L, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $18.95 back on Feb 08. After this action, WELCH JAMES L now owns 55,435 shares of SkyWest Inc., valued at $37,900 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.03 for the present operating margin

+16.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for SkyWest Inc. stands at +2.43. The total capital return value is set at 3.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.39. Equity return is now at value -0.20, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on SkyWest Inc. (SKYW), the company’s capital structure generated 150.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.13. Total debt to assets is 45.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.