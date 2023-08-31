Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ)’s stock price has plunge by -5.99relation to previous closing price of 8.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.83% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-24 that The company’s management is changing tact, and investors are cheering the update.

Is It Worth Investing in Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SKLZ is 2.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SKLZ is $11.83, which is $4.17 above the current price. The public float for SKLZ is 14.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SKLZ on August 31, 2023 was 541.80K shares.

SKLZ’s Market Performance

SKLZ’s stock has seen a -9.83% decrease for the week, with a -29.11% drop in the past month and a -12.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.91% for Skillz Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.46% for SKLZ’s stock, with a -36.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKLZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKLZ stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SKLZ by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SKLZ in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $0.65 based on the research report published on October 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SKLZ Trading at -19.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.22%, as shares sank -24.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKLZ fell by -9.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.88. In addition, Skillz Inc. saw -19.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKLZ starting from Roswig Jason, who sale 44,872 shares at the price of $10.03 back on Aug 09. After this action, Roswig Jason now owns 85,279 shares of Skillz Inc., valued at $450,066 using the latest closing price.

Paradise Andrew, the Chief Executive Officer of Skillz Inc., purchase 75,000 shares at $10.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Paradise Andrew is holding 597,832 shares at $762,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKLZ

Equity return is now at value -94.90, with -46.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.