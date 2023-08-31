Should You Invest in Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TWST is at 1.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TWST is $26.25, which is $4.11 above the current market price. The public float for TWST is 56.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 24.22% of that float. The average trading volume for TWST on August 31, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TWST) stock’s latest price update

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST)’s stock price has plunge by 2.07relation to previous closing price of 21.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.59% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that Twist continues to expand its SynBio and NGS businesses, but its Biopharma business has had execution issues. Twist is focused on reducing costs, but it is still probably at least several years from GAAP profitability. As part of its cost reduction efforts, Twist has scaled back investment in data storage, potentially delaying commercialization.

TWST’s Market Performance

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) has seen a 6.59% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.33% decline in the past month and a 43.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.07% for TWST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.26% for TWST’s stock, with a 4.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWST stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for TWST by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for TWST in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $33 based on the research report published on January 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TWST Trading at 0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.29%, as shares surge +1.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWST rose by +6.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.00. In addition, Twist Bioscience Corporation saw -8.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWST starting from Cho Dennis, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $13.20 back on May 10. After this action, Cho Dennis now owns 29,297 shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation, valued at $132,000 using the latest closing price.

Starovasnik Melissa A., the Director of Twist Bioscience Corporation, sale 1,732 shares at $26.45 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Starovasnik Melissa A. is holding 11,340 shares at $45,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.33 for the present operating margin

+41.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twist Bioscience Corporation stands at -107.02. The total capital return value is set at -32.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.96. Equity return is now at value -28.90, with -23.70 for asset returns.

Based on Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST), the company’s capital structure generated 12.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.73. Total debt to assets is 9.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.