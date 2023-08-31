Should You Invest in Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GNPX is at -0.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GNPX is $3.00, which is $7.46 above the current market price. The public float for GNPX is 57.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.65% of that float. The average trading volume for GNPX on August 31, 2023 was 740.10K shares.

GNPX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) has increased by 17.06 when compared to last closing price of 0.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a 18.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-07-05 that Genprex Inc. revealed that the China National Intellectual Property Administration has granted it a broad patent, which covers the use of its lead drug candidate REQORSA Immunogene therapy, in combination with PD1 antibodies through 2037, to treat cancers.

GNPX’s Market Performance

GNPX’s stock has risen by 18.42% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -27.47% and a quarterly drop of -36.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.73% for Genprex Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.39% for GNPX stock, with a simple moving average of -46.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNPX stocks, with National Securities repeating the rating for GNPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNPX in the upcoming period, according to National Securities is $7 based on the research report published on January 26, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GNPX Trading at -24.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares sank -24.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNPX rose by +18.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5661. In addition, Genprex Inc. saw -62.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNPX starting from VACZY CATHERINE M, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.07 back on Apr 21. After this action, VACZY CATHERINE M now owns 265,000 shares of Genprex Inc., valued at $21,478 using the latest closing price.

Varner John Rodney, the Chairman, President and CEO of Genprex Inc., purchase 19,000 shares at $1.05 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Varner John Rodney is holding 20,800 shares at $20,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNPX

The total capital return value is set at -75.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.71. Equity return is now at value -149.60, with -127.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genprex Inc. (GNPX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.