Should You Invest in GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Now?

and the 36-month beta value for GDS is at 0.72.

The average price suggested by analysts for GDS is $135.16, which is $7.74 above the current market price. The public float for GDS is 176.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.03% of that float. The average trading volume for GDS on August 31, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

GDS) stock’s latest price update

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS)’s stock price has increased by 0.42 compared to its previous closing price of 11.87. However, the company has seen a 6.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-25 that China’s updated accounting regulations will classify data resources as intangible assets or inventories, boosting the country’s digital economy. The inclusion of data assets on balance sheets offers potential benefits, but will also lead to increased scrutiny from investors.

GDS’s Market Performance

GDS’s stock has risen by 6.14% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.67% and a quarterly rise of 15.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.66% for GDS Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.20% for GDS stock, with a simple moving average of -25.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GDS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $15.50 based on the research report published on July 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GDS Trading at 2.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares sank -5.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDS rose by +6.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.40. In addition, GDS Holdings Limited saw -42.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.05 for the present operating margin

+18.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for GDS Holdings Limited stands at -15.64. The total capital return value is set at 0.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.44. Equity return is now at value -5.60, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on GDS Holdings Limited (GDS), the company’s capital structure generated 185.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.02. Total debt to assets is 59.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.