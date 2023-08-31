Should You Invest in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CYTO is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CYTO is $286.10, The public float for CYTO is 8.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.40% of that float. The average trading volume for CYTO on August 31, 2023 was 313.86K shares.

CYTO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) has decreased by -4.98 when compared to last closing price of 0.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.96% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-23 that HAMILTON, BERMUDA, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (“Altamira” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CYTO), a company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs, today announced that its founder, Chairman, and CEO Thomas Meyer will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held virtually and in person on September 11-13, 2023, at Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

CYTO’s Market Performance

CYTO’s stock has fallen by -4.96% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.12% and a quarterly drop of -58.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.99% for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.58% for CYTO stock, with a simple moving average of -84.48% for the last 200 days.

CYTO Trading at -23.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares sank -14.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTO fell by -4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3703. In addition, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. saw -92.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4726.45 for the present operating margin

-437.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. stands at -8680.31. The total capital return value is set at -243.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -952.19. Equity return is now at value -326.70, with -156.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.