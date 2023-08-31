Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SCVL is 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SCVL is $29.33, which is $6.53 above the current price. The public float for SCVL is 17.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCVL on August 31, 2023 was 295.34K shares.

SCVL) stock’s latest price update

Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL)’s stock price has plunge by 5.57relation to previous closing price of 21.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.56% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-30 that Shoe Carnival (SCVL) posts lower sales for second-quarter fiscal 2023 on soft comparable store sales.

SCVL’s Market Performance

SCVL’s stock has risen by 4.56% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.84% and a quarterly rise of 18.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.85% for Shoe Carnival Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.26% for SCVL stock, with a simple moving average of -5.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCVL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCVL stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for SCVL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCVL in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $53 based on the research report published on January 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SCVL Trading at -3.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares sank -12.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCVL rose by +4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.26. In addition, Shoe Carnival Inc. saw -3.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCVL starting from Guthrie Andrea R., who sale 1,154 shares at the price of $26.06 back on Nov 30. After this action, Guthrie Andrea R. now owns 25,244 shares of Shoe Carnival Inc., valued at $30,073 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCVL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.62 for the present operating margin

+37.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shoe Carnival Inc. stands at +8.72. The total capital return value is set at 18.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.10. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 10.40 for asset returns.

Based on Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL), the company’s capital structure generated 65.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.51. Total debt to assets is 31.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 146.68 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.